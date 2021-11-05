Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.05 and last traded at C$13.18. Approximately 345,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 128,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGR.UN shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.35. The firm has a market cap of C$624.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

