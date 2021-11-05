Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $64.85, but opened at $69.46. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 5,463 shares.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 468.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 62.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 27.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

