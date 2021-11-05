Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $64.85, but opened at $69.46. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 5,463 shares.
The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 468.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 62.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 27.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79.
Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
