Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.78.

Shares of SKX opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

