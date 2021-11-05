SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.38

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.38 and last traded at $72.38, with a volume of 931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get SJW Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in SJW Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SJW Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.