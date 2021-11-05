Sivan Whiteley Sells 6,668 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32.
Shares of SQ opened at $247.46 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.11 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.61. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.08.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
