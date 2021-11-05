Sivan Whiteley Sells 6,668 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32.

Shares of SQ opened at $247.46 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.11 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.61. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

