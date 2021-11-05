SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.33.

SITM stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $291.01. 710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,462. SiTime has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 5.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after buying an additional 84,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 20.4% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 510,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after buying an additional 86,456 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

