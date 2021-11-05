SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 226 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84.

Shares of SITM opened at $290.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average of $153.20. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $300.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.63. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter worth $249,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SiTime by 35.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter worth $473,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SiTime by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 50.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

