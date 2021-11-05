Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.39 on Friday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $32,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $26,794,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 357.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

