Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:SRE opened at GBX 138.20 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sirius Real Estate has a 52-week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82).

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 11,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

