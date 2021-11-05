Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a dividend payout ratio of -16.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $26.80 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.46% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $36,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

