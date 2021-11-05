Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Simulations Plus worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.52, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.