Signata Market Cap Tops $8.61 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Signata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Signata has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Signata has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $537,568.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00243545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00096373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Signata Profile

SATA is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,329,317 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars.

