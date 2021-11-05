Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Down to $26.61

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.61, but opened at $25.00. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 10 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sight Sciences stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.