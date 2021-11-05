Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of SBSW opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.83. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.8075 dividend. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 27,466 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.