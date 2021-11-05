SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of SIBN opened at $23.77 on Friday. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $790.85 million, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SI-BONE by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SI-BONE by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 36,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

