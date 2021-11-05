Short Interest in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Increases By 18.3%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $92.52 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average is $119.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $673,935,000 after acquiring an additional 88,967 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after acquiring an additional 182,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

