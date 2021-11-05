Short Interest in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Drops By 16.8%

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 264.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 186,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Premier Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 74,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFC stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

