Short Interest in MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Decreases By 16.1%

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MPXOF opened at $0.06 on Friday. MPX International has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Get MPX International alerts:

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MPX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.