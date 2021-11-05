Short Interest in MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Decreases By 16.1%

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS MPXOF opened at $0.06 on Friday. MPX International has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
MPX International Company Profile
