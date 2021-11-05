Short Interest in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Rises By 18.6%

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IKNX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of IKONICS in the second quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IKONICS in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IKONICS by 130,480.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IKNX opened at $29.25 on Friday. IKONICS has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $33.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a P/E ratio of -132.95 and a beta of 0.94.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter. IKONICS had a positive return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

