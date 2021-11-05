Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Declines By 16.7%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FBZ opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBZ. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,428,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $677,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.