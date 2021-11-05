Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Drops By 16.7%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,800 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 583,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS TAKOF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Drone Delivery Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

