Short Interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rises By 17.8%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 103.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MT stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

