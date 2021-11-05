Short Interest in Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) Expands By 20.5%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Ace Global Business Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Ace Global Business Acquisition by 34.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 268,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

