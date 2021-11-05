Short Interest in Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) Expands By 20.5%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Ace Global Business Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile
Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
