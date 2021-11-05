Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON VOG opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.43. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Victoria Oil & Gas

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

