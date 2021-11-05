Share Repurchase Program Initiated by Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. Capri has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

