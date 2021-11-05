ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $805.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by Argus from $760.00 to $805.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $716.90.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $701.73 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.79, a P/E/G ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,702 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.