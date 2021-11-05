Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.00. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 1,754 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 102,469.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 43.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

