Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.00. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 1,754 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.11.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%.
About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
See Also: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.