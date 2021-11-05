HC Wainwright Boosts Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $9.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

SRTS opened at $4.16 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

