Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,183,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after acquiring an additional 48,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at $9,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter valued at $2,215,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of SENEA opened at $51.94 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $461.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $235.04 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.