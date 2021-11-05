Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Insider Sells $13,105.80 in Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) insider Anthony Prentice sold 1,620 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $13,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Get Sema4 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.