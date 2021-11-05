Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.65 billion.

SEKEY opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

