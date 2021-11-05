SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Dennis Mcgonigle Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

