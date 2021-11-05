Seedify.fund Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.78 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $205.88 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for about $10.30 or 0.00016860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 94.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00085372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,520.96 or 1.00660361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.37 or 0.07311130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022780 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,979,883 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

