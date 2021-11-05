Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$6.50 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.71.

SES stock opened at C$5.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.52 and a 1 year high of C$6.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -15.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -8.20%.

Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

