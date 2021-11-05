Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

