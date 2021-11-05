Seaport Res Ptn Comments on FMC Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.59. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

