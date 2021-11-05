Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Andersons in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

ANDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded The Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.70.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Andersons in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in The Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

