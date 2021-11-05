Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $210,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $5,922,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.