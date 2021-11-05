Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $63.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,770,000 after purchasing an additional 822,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

