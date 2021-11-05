Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

NYSE SEE traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $62.50. 28,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.