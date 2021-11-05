Scotiabank Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. CSFB reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.64.

HBM stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.46. 673,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,538. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.59 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$485.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

