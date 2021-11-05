Scotiabank Cuts Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,653. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 300.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,207 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 571,300 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

