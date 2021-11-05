Scotiabank Boosts Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$41.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of JWLLF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.83. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $31.65.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

