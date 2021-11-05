Scotiabank Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$4.25

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.95 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $616.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

