Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SWM stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,544. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

