Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Schweiter Technologies stock remained flat at $$1,443.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,519.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,616.23. Schweiter Technologies has a 12-month low of $1,443.40 and a 12-month high of $1,558.00.

About Schweiter Technologies

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

