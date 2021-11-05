Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,742.50 ($48.90).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,930 ($51.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

LON SDR opened at GBX 3,677 ($48.04) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,669.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,618.44. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 2,743 ($35.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

In other news, insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, with a total value of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

