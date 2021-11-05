Schroders (LON:SDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,618.67

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,618.67 ($47.28) and traded as high as GBX 3,750 ($48.99). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,700 ($48.34), with a volume of 272,405 shares.

SDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,930 ($51.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,742.50 ($48.90).

The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of £10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,669.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,618.44.

In related news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

About Schroders (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

