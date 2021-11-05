Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 27,231 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,231 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 436,441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cinemark by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cinemark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.40. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

