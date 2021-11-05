Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 86.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 146.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,346 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $5,128,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $70.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.96 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

